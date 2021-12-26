Mahzooz Draw: Winner of 10 million UAE dirhams announced

Dubai: Mahzooz draw has announced winner of 10 million in the 57th weekly live Mahzooz Grand Draw. One lucky winner has matched all five lucky numbers (1, 33, 40, 45, 46) to win th prize.

The second prize of Dh1,000,000 was shared by 6 winners who took home Dh166,666 each after matching four out of five numbers. Additionally, 601 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

Three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 9273134, 9264109, 9403159, which belonged to Walid, Ismail, and Jasvir, respectively. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,510,350.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.