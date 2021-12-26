Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students: Registration begins on December 28

Prime Minister Modi will hold Pariksha Pe Charcha with students of classes 9 to 12 before the annual exams in 2022. Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat, PM Modi said, ‘I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for this programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on Mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20’. Prime Minister also announced an online competition for teachers and parents of class IX to XII students.

Last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ was held in virtual mode. On February 16, 2018, the first edition of the event was conducted at the Talkatora Stadium.