Massive crowds seen at Kolkata’s Park Street on Christmas, pics go viral

A large number of people was visible at Kolkata’s Park Street Christmas Festival on Saturday, amid mounting COVID cases and the Omicron danger. Photos from the festival appeared online, showing a massive crowd on Park Street. Many persons were shown in the images disobeying COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing face masks and keeping social distance.

On Saturday evening, traffic was halted for a few hours due to congestion. With the night restrictions lifted for the holidays, police were already anticipating a large throng on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and had sent extra officers to help manage the masses. For the revellers, traffic limitations were also scheduled in the vicinity.

Park Street, a must-see location in Kolkata for all revellers, was decked out in multicoloured Christmas lights, with several eateries serving special Christmas meals. Several musical events were also scheduled at Allen Park and the surrounding area. A 54-foot-tall Christmas tree erected next to a high-end hotel on Park Street drew a lot of attention, with many people snapping photos of it.

People were observed thronging the city attractions, such as the Alipore zoo and the Eco Park, sans masks on Christmas Day and numerous other sites in Kolkata.