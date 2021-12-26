Massive drug haul in Kochi: Excise team seizes MDMA worth Rs 3 cr brought for New Year celebration

In a massive drug bust at Aluva railway station in Ernakulam, the Excise special squad confiscated a synthetic narcotic called MDMA worth Rs 3 crores. Kodungalloor natives Rahul (27) and Sainulabdeen (20) were arrested. The accused boarded the Nizamuddin Mangala Express train from Bangalore. The drugs were packed in pani puri packets and small juice packets. Half a gram of this drug costs about Rs 3000.

Excise Intelligence officer Manoj Kumar said that they received information about the illicit drug operations from the Kodungalloor region. The haul in Aluva was led by an investigation into the drug bust in Kodungalloor. The drugs were brought prior to New Year celebrations in Ernakulam. This was one of the major drug busts that took place in Kochi in recent times.