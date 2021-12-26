Mollywood’s first Superhero movie ‘Minnal Murali’ tops Netflix’s ‘Top 10’ list in India, since its release date. The Netflix’s Christmas release, directed by Basil Joseph, was released on the 24th at 1:30 p.m. The next four places are taken by the series Emily in Paris, The Witcher, Decoupled and Aranyak. DiCaprio’s Hollywood movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Money Heist’, ‘Sunshine’, ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Spider-Man for Home’ are ranked sixth and tenth, respectively.

Our top 10 titles today are full of ?s and ??s Minnal Murali

Emily In Paris

The Witcher

Decoupled

Aranyak

Don’t Look Up

Money Heist

Sooryavanshi

Squid Game

Spider-Man: Far From Home — ??Netflix India?? (@NetflixIndia) December 26, 2021

Netflix has given a massive pre-release publicity to Minnal Murali, that has not been given recently to any other Indian release. The streaming platform has ??also looked forward to the first superhero movie in Malayalam, as a superhero movies are very rare in Indian industries. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, ‘Minnal Murali’ is now streaming on Netflix, in over 190 countries. The film debuted in Malayalam, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, and has received acclaim from fans all over the world.

Starring Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Vasisht Umesh, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, and Femina George in pivotal roles, Minnal Murali follows Jaison, a small-town boy dreaming of a better life in the US. One night, he is struck by lightning. How Jaison discovers his newfound power and accepts it and his destiny forms the crux of the story.