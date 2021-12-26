Nobel Peace Prize winning LGBT activist and former Archbishop, Desmond Tutu dies at 90

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning crusader for racial justice and LGBT rights, died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town, on Sunday. He was 90 years old.

Tutu, a staunch opponent of apartheid, South Africa’s harsh state of oppression against the Black population, worked diligently, albeit nonviolently, to bring the discrimination down.

As the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and then Archbishop of Cape Town, the lively, blunt-spoken priest utilised his pulpit, as well as regular public rallies, to rally public opinion against racial unfairness both at home and abroad.

Tutu’s death, Ramaphosa said in a statement, ‘is another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of remarkable South Africans who have handed us a liberated South Africa.’