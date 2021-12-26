Pfizer Covid tablets may interact with other drugs, posing a danger, experts say

The first antiviral medications for Covid-19 promise vitally needed protection for patients at risk of severe sickness as the omicron surge wreaks havoc on a pandemic-weary nation.

However, many people who are prescribed Pfizer or Merck’s new drugs will need to be closely monitored by doctors and pharmacists, and experts warn that the antivirals may not be safe for everyone.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s Paxlovid for mild to moderate Covid in children as young as 12 who have underlying illnesses including heart disease or diabetes that increase the risk of hospitalisation and mortality from the coronavirus.

One of the antiviral cocktail’s two agents could have serious or life-threatening interactions with common pharmaceuticals including statins, blood thinners, and antidepressants. Paxlovid is also not recommended by the FDA for patients who have severe kidney or liver problems.