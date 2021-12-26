RTA announces revised Metro and vehicle testing centre timings in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised working hours at offices and service centres across the Emirate. The working hours were revised as the UAE is transitioning into a new weekend from 2022.The new timings are effective from Monday, January 3, 2022.

Testing centres: RTA’s service centres (technical testing) will observe a full working week from Sunday to Thursday. On Friday, they will be operate from 4pm to 9pm. Saturday will be a holiday.

Dubai Metro: Red and Green Lines shall be in operation from Monday to Thursday from 5am to 1.15am. On Friday and Saturday, the Metro lines shall operate from 5am to 2.15am. On Sunday, the metro will be in service from 8am to 1.15am.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: Winner of 10 million UAE dirhams announced

Dubai Tram: Service hours from Monday to Saturday will be from 6am to 1am. On Sunday, the tram will be in service from 9am to 1am.