Save the Children staff reported missing after Myanmar massacre

Two members of the international humanitarian organisation Save the Children went missing on Saturday, according to witnesses and other reports, after Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some of whom were believed to be women and children, fatally shot more than 30 of them, and burned their bodies.

According to reports, photographs of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve slaughter in eastern Mo So hamlet, just outside Hpruso municipality in Kayah state, where refugees were sheltering from an army offensive, went viral on social media, stoking resentment against the military, which seized power in February.

The accounts could not be independently verified. According to the photos, around 30 people were burned to death in three burned-out autos.

According to a local who said he hurried to the scene on Friday, the victims had survived fighting between armed opposition groups and Myanmar’s army near Koi Ngan hamlet, which is right next to Mo So.

He claimed they were killed after being apprehended by military on their way to refugee camps in the township’s western reaches.

Save the Children said two of its employees were “caught up in the incident and remain missing” while returning home for the holidays after completing humanitarian response work in a nearby town.