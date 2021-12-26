Senior citizens set up free library on footpath in Mumbai to promote reading

A few social workers have set up a 24-hour library on a sidewalk in Mulund (east), where individuals may come and take up books for free. More than 2,000 volumes on a range of subjects have been donated to the library at Khandoba Mandir Chowk, mostly by older residents from Mumbai.

Anyone may pick out a book of their choice and take it home for free after signing a register with their name and phone number and return it later. Some of the persons who have given books to the library include Sadanand Desai, a mechanical engineer, Jaywant Hargude, a former assistant police commissioner, Deepak Khedkar, a journalist, and Jayshree Bise, a businesswoman.

‘It’s a good initiative and the best thing is that the footpath where the library is located has minimal vehicular traffic and has some greenery around it’, Sadanand Desai said.

Also Read: Massive crowds seen at Kolkata’s Park Street on Christmas, pics go viral

Senior citizen Ramesh Meshram, who came up with the idea stated: ‘These days… when everyone at home is hooked to their phones, I wanted old people to have a space where they can sit and read or take a book back home as a good time pass. There is Kelkar college nearby and the students passing by pick up books on their way home’.

The open library is open 24 hours a day and is not guarded by anyone.