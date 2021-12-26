Surge in Covid cases: Delhi Govt imposes night curfew from Monday

New Delhi: With a steady hike in the number of COVID-19 cases, Delhi Government announced that a night curfew has been imposed in the national capital from Monday. The curfew will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi has witnessed 290 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of cases recorded since June 10. With these active cases in the national capital has gone up to 1,103. One person has succumbed to the infection in Delhi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 25,105.

