UK relaxes visa rules for foreign ‘care’ workers

As part of temporary measures to address shortages in the sector, care assistants, foreign social care workers and home care employees, including those from India, will soon be eligible for a 12-month UK Health and Care Visa. The British government said on Friday that thousands of additional care workers could be recruited to strengthen the adult social care workforce following temporary changes to the scheme, which will make it faster, cheaper, and easier for social care employers to recruit eligible workers to fill vital gaps. Care workers are employed in government-funded care homes and they will also provide aid to the elderly and disabled.

‘The health and care sector is facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, and the changes we’ve made to the health and care visa will boost the workforce while also alleviating some of the current constraints,’ said home secy Priti Patel.