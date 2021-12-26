Vadivelu hospitalised in Chennai after testing Covid positive

Prominent Tamil actor-comedian, Vadivelu tested positive for Covid-19. He was taken to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Center in Porur, Chennai and is now receiving treatment. The Omicron type is likely to have infected the actor, who recently returned from the United Kingdom.

Vadivelu is regarded as one of the best comic actors in Tamil cinema. His fans affectionately refer to him as Vaigai Puyal. On the other hand, Vadivelu has not been seen in films for some years now. He is now preparing for a return with the flick ‘Naai Sekhar Returns’.

Also Read: Senior citizens set up free library on footpath in Mumbai to promote reading

Vadivelu, Santosh Narayanan and Suraaj recently travelled to London for pre-production work on Naai Sekhar Returns. Vadivelu got symptoms of Covid-19 after returning from London. The doctors are yet to provide an update on the condition of the actor. According to reports, the hospital management is awaiting the findings of his genome sequencing.