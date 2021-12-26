Xian outbreak pushes China’s Covid case count to 21-month high

Infections in the northern city of Xian, China’s newest COVID hot zone, has doubled the number of infections in the country, marking the largest spike in local COVID-19 cases in 21 months.

Official data revealed on Sunday that the city of 13 million, which was under its fourth day of lockdown, had recorded 155 domestically transmitted cases with proven symptoms on Saturday, up from 75 the day before.

This pushed China’s daily count to 158, the most since a statewide outbreak was contained in early 2020.

With 485 local symptomatic cases documented from December 9 to 25, Xian has taken tough efforts to manage the outbreak, in keeping with Beijing’s objective of containing any flare-up as quickly as feasible.