‘Yogi Adityanath is suffering from the fever of renaming places’: Asaduddin Owaisi

Lucknow: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that he is suffering from the ‘fever of renaming places’.

‘Media reports say 45-200 children died of viral fever in Firozabad in August-September. If you would question Baba (CM), he would say fever hit the district because of its name. He is suffering from the fever of renaming places’, Asaduddin Owaisi said.

The Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad also appealed the Muslim population in the state to vote and choose their own political leadership. Asaduddin Owaisi has been attending rallies in Uttar Pradesh to strengthen his parties presence in the state ahead of the Assembly elections, which are likely to be held in February-March 2022.