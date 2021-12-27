7-term Rajya Sabha and industrialist Mahendra Prasad passes away

Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(U) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad (81) died at a private hospital in New Delhi, his party said on Monday. The 81-year-old Prasad passed away on Sunday night after a long spell of illness.

Prasad was a seven-term Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and was also elected to the Lok Sabha once.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his grief on the death of Prasad, the 81-year-old founder of Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and said his death was a great loss to society, politics, and industry. PM Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled the death of Mahendra Prasad . ‘Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti,’ tweeted PM Modi.

Prasad was fisrt elected to the Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket in 1980. He remained faithful to the party for a long time before shifting his allegiances when its fortunes worsened in the state.