‘All bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity frozen’: Mamata Banerjee accuses Centre

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at reports that bank accounts operated by Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity organisation were frozen on the day of Christmas. She tweeted this afternoon, noting that it was important to enforce the law but stressed that ‘humanitarian efforts must not be compromised’.

Also read: Harassed by school officials over ‘love affair’: Class 8 student commits suicide

‘Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised’, she wrote on her twitter handle.

Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines. While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 27, 2021

Officials at the Missionaries of Charity organisation, the Central Government or the Home Ministry have refused to comment on the matter. Notably, a similar issue was reported and a case was filed earlier this month in Gujarat’s Vadodara district against the charity-run home for girls over reports of alleged forced conversion of inmates.