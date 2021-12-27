Bodies of 27 migrants found on Libya’s coast: Red Crescent

The bodies of 27 migrants en route to Europe, including a baby and two women, have been washed up on the shores of Western Libya.

According to the local Red Crescent organisation, the dead were found late Saturday in two different sites in the seaside town of Khoms. Three more migrants were rescued, and search attempts for the other refugees were ongoing.

The Red Crescent, a Muslim analogue of the Red Cross, released photos purporting to show victims drifting in the Mediterranean Sea with Red Crescent employees placing them in black burial bags.

Also Read: Maharashtra Minister praises woman constable who drove Dy CM Pawar, others

The migrants who died most likely perished in recent shipwrecks off the coast of Libya. There has been an increase in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya as authorities in Tripoli, intensified their deadly crackdown on migrants.

As per the United Nations Migration Agency, some 1,500 migrants have drowned in several boat incidents and disasters along the Central Mediterranean route this year. More than 160 migrants drowned in two separate shipwrecks off the coast of North Africa earlier this month, according to the International Organization for Migration.