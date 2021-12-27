Derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi: FIR filed against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj

Raipur: A case has been registered against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. The remarks were made at a religious council named ‘Dharam Sansad’, which was held on December 26 in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur.

FIR has been filed at the Tikrapara Police Station under Section 294 and Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code. ‘Kalicharan Maharaj who had come from Akola Maharashtra to participate in the Dharam Sansad used derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi in his speech. His speech also included statements to create hatred among different communities in the society’, the FIR read.

There were reportedly 20 spiritual leaders who gathered for the Dharma Sansad in Raipur. Demands of Hindu Rashtra were raised and Hindus were asked to arm themselves and stay prepared to defend themselves if the need arrives. Sant Kalicharan, who hails from Maharashtra, blamed Gandhi for dividing India. He also thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi, after which an uproar took place at the Dharma Sansad.