Elderly siblings murdered in Kochi: Kerala police crack mystery after 17 years

Kochi: Seventeen years after the murder of an elderly sibling duo that shocked the state occurred, Kerala police confirmed on Monday that ‘Ripper’ Jayanandan, a notorious criminal, was the one behind the crime. The Crime Branch ADGP Sreejith informed the media that Ripper Jayanandan’s arrest has been registered in the case. He is currently in the crime branch custody.

Ripper Jayanandan, who is named as accused in six murder cases and several robbery and theft cases has been recorded in the case of the twin murder in Ponekkara in Edappally, in which an elderly woman and a man were killed on May 30, 2004. In the sensational case, the 74-year old woman was raped before being murdered and the 60-year old man was killed brutally and their house was ransacked.

ADGP Sreejith told reporters here that a self-revelation which the accused made to his co-prisoner while staying in the central prison in Thiruvananthapuram last year led to the case being cracked. Though the police already had doubts regarding his involvement in the murder, based on his modus operandi, there was no evidence to connect him with the case, he added. After that, the police managed to collect concrete evidence to substantiate his role and thus recorded his arrest earlier this month. The possibility of DNA profiling would be explored in the case, the officer added.

Ripper Jayanandan is the accused in the Puthenvelikkara murder and Mala double murder case. He was sentenced to death in the Puthenvelikkara murder case, but the Supreme Court later reduced the sentence to life imprisonment. Jayanandan was also sentenced to life imprisonment in the Vadakkekkara Elikutty murder case. Jayanandan killed the people by hitting them on their head. After intruding into the house and murdering people, he used to ransack the houses.

He escaped from the jail twice but landed in police custody again. He is undergoing life imprisonment now as a combined punishment in various cases. He is currently lodged in the Central Jail with tight security to prevent another jailbreak.