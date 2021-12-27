Goa Polls 2022: CM Sawant slams AAP, TMC alleging ‘banner pollution’

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, sharing photographs showing banners of AAP placed in various parts of the city and asked authorities to take action on ‘banner pollution’.

‘One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee’s political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private Property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa’s beauty’, Sawant tweeted.

The Chief Minister further expressed confidence that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections. ‘Some of them are already facing complaints for defacement of public property. I have asked the authorities to deal with such menace strictly. I am confident that Goans will reject such forces in the upcoming elections’, he added. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the state in early 2022.