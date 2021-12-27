Iran imposes travel bans on sections of Western Europe as Omicron surges

Iran has banned travellers from the United Kingdom, France, Denmark and Norway from entering the country for 15 days after the highly transmissible Omicron strain of COVID-19 was discovered in the Middle East country which was worst-affected by the pandemic..

A similar restriction placed on travellers from South Africa and seven neighbouring countries in late November was also extended for 15 days, according to state media.

Land travel to neighbouring Turkey, a popular tourist destination, has also been halted indefinitely, the authorities reported

Iran, the Middle East’s epicentre of the pandemic, has recorded only 14 confirmed Omicron cases so far, but media reports claim that diagnostic kits are scarce and officials have warned of a rapid spread within weeks.