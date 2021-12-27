Karnataka Police refuses to file FIR against CM; Activist to approach Court

Bengaluru: Social activist R Manasayya approached the police seeking to file a complaint against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Speaker, and the state Home Minister accusing them of painting the people from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities in poor light in the Assembly. But reportedly, the police have refused to file an FIR, prompting the activist to consider going to court.

The activist alleged that the BJP leaders showed people from the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe in a poor light while debating the contentious anti-conversion Bill, on the floor of the Assembly. The people from the category have been described as beggars and vagabonds who are converted to Christianity after being lured with money, he wrote in his complaint. The activist said that he will move the court after gathering all relevant proceedings of the House. The police officials said that they could not register the complaint since the incident happened inside the state Assembly.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa said the Bill is the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP. ‘RSS has taught us virtues and values about saving the country from immoral elements’, the minister said. The Congress party has vehemently opposed the Bill, asserting that the party will resist it strongly when it is introduced in the Council.