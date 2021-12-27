Kerala police impose restrictions ahead of New Year celebrations: no DJ party after 10 pm

Prior to the New Year’s eve, Kerala police intensified restrictions on DJ parties. In the wake of intelligence warnings about massive drug deals and consumption during parties, police have directed not to organise any DJ events after 10 p.m. The state police chief has issued strict instructions in this regard.

The special branch of Kerala police will constantly monitor hotels where parties take place. Police has also directed that the CCTV cameras in the party venues should function properly and footage from these cameras should be saved. Notices will be issued to hoteliers organising DJ parties.

The action comes amid widespread drug use at DJ events around the state. The attempt is to stop the use of drugs during New Year parties held at hotels.