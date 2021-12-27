Maharashtra Minister praises woman constable who drove Dy CM Pawar, others

A woman police constable who just finished her VIP security driving training received plaudits for her driving skills after driving a car with the state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on his official visit to the coastal Sindhudurg district.

In a series of tweets, Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil, who joined Pawar on the trip, praised the constable Trupti Mulik and said that her driving abilities were an encouragement to young women.

Mulik, who has been with the state police force for ten years, finished her VIP driving course on December 23 and was given the task of driving Deputy Chief Minister Pawar, Sindhudurg District Guardian Minister Uday Samant, and Patil in the official car.

Patil posted a photo of the three ministers being chauffeured by Mulik and added that she worked in the motor section of the Sindhudurg police because she always enjoyed driving.