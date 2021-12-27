New Covid-19 guidelines for travellers arriving from Dubai to Mumbai

The state authorities in Mumbai issued new Covid -19 guidelines for the passengers arriving from Dubai. On friday, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai announced a list of standard operating procedures for passengers arriving from Dubai to Mumbai. As per the guidelines, all international passengers, who are residents of Mumbai, must complete a seven-day home quarantine, following a RT-PCR test on the seventh day. If the test result is negative, the passengers will self-monitor for further seven days and if anyone turns positive, they will be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility.

Passengers from other parts of Maharashtra will be transferred by the Collector, who shall arrange them a transport facility. They will not be permitted to use public transportation. Travellers having connection flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be permitted to take their respective flights. The Airport Authority, on the other hand, is responsible for informing the designated Airport Officer about passengers arriving from Dubai.

India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, on Thursday, announced an update to its quarantine guidelines for all passengers arriving in New Delhi. The new guidelines include thermal screening for passengers upon arrival. PCR testing will also be done, through random sample collection. Passengers who test positive for Covid-19 will have to undergo a 10-day quarantine at their home, Covid Care Centre or COVID Health Centre.