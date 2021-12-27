Newly wed Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his 56th birthday

On Monday, Katrina Kaif wished Salman Khan a happy 56th birthday with a flashback photo of the actor and a special message. Katrina also placed a ‘happy birthday’ sticker on her Instagram Stories. Katrina Kaif shared a black-and-white photograph of Salman Khan on Instagram. Along with the picture, she added ‘@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday to you (white heart emoji). May all the love light and brilliance you have be with you forever-.’

After recovering from a snake bite recently, Salman threw a birthday feast at his Panvel farmhouse. Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi, and actor Maniesh Paul were among the celebs that attended the birthday event. Several videos of the birthday star cutting his birthday cake with his two-year-old niece Ayat in his arms, with whom he celebrates his birthday, have also surfaced on the internet.

During a press conference outside his farmhouse, Salman revealed Tiger 3 would be released in December 2022 and hinted that he and Shah Rukh Khan would soon collaborate on another project. The duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, Tiger 3 and Pathan.