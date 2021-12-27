Scattered rainfall, dense fog expected during the next three days in Northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Monday that scattered showers and dense fog are expected in parts of Northwest India over the next three days. Shallow to moderate fog was reported in isolated areas of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura on Sunday morning. South Punjab reported a very dense fog, while Bhatinda reported zero visibility.

An induced cyclonic circulation was observed over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood. A trough was running from the same over Southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across west Madhya Pradesh. As a result, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall is expected in the Western Himalayan region till Tuesday. Light rainfall is expected at isolated places of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan till Tuesday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely in Uttar Pradesh till Wednesday.