Taliban crack down on women’s taxi use

Taliban officials in Afghanistan issued fresh guidelines to cab drivers on Sunday, ordering them not to accept fares from women who do not wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, following strict Islamic dress code. The Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice also advised drivers to not take women who wanted to travel more than 72 kms without a male relative as a chaperone.

The authenticity of the new advisory, which was published in a pamphlet, was confirmed by Ministry spokesman Mohammad Sadiq Akif.

Drivers, presumably male, are also encouraged to grow long beards and take breaks for prayer. In addition, the pamphlet urges them not to listen to music in their vehicles, which the Taliban deem to be un-Islamic.