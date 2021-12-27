Two strong earthquakes strike the southern islands of the country

Two earthquakes struck Greece’s southern islands on Sunday, with magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.4. So far, there have been no reports of damage or casualties. According to local media reports, the quake occurred on Crete as well as the islands of Kassos, Karpathos, Rhodes and Santorini.

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck east of the island of Crete at 5:15 pm (1515 GMT) at a depth of 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) according to the Institute of Geodynamics in Athens. The next one was even stronger, measuring 5.4 magnitude, and occurred at 8.59 pm (1859 GMT) about 25 kilometers northwest of the first one, at a depth of 6.3 kilometers (3.9 miles).

There was no damage to buildings on either island, according to the mayor of Kassos, the island closest to the epicenter of both quakes. The third quake of 4.0 magnitude was felt at 6.14 pm (1614 GMT) west of Athens. In addition, the institute concluded that the tremor was unconnected with the other two. According to its report, the epicenter of the earthquake was 16.7 kilometers away (10.44 miles) deep. It is not uncommon for earthquakes of this magnitude to occur in Greece.