US singer bitten in her face by snake while shooting music video; video surfaces

Pop singer Maeta was bitten by a snake while filming a music video. Last week, the singer, who joined Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label in April, released footage of the encounter on Instagram and Twitter, where it has now gone viral.

The 21-year-old was seen lying on a carpet surrounded by snakes in the brief video. She was smiling while dressed in black lace before one of the snakes climbed up her chin and bit her. Maeta recoiled in pain and pushed the snake away, clearly taken aback. ‘Oh it bit her like this’, someone off-camera said as the singer turned away in pain.

‘What I go through to make videos for y’all’, Maeta wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. ‘Never again’, she added while sharing the same clip on Twitter.

Since it was shared last week, the video has been seen over 4.8 lakh times on Instagram. As per People Magazine,

none of the snakes used in the video song were venomous. The singer suffered no additional injuries except the bite on her chin.

Maeta, a 21-year-old R&B singer, began publishing songs on SoundCloud when she was a teenager. She shot to fame earlier this year after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management agency and releasing her debut album Habits.