Venezuelan President soon to visit Iran to strengthen ties

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday that he will travel to Iran very soon to sign new cooperation agreements with the Middle Eastern country, which has emerged as Venezuela’s most important ally in growing oil output despite US sanctions.

Since last year, Venezuela and Iran have expanded their ties.

In exchange for petroleum and other key resources from the South American country, Iran has offered crucial technologies to Maduro’s regime for its oil industry. Iran will be essential to Venezuela’s growing oil production in 2021.

‘I am going to Teheran very soon, for a visit that President (Ebrahim) Raisi offered me, so that we meet in person, to hold conversations and sign new agreements … and speed up processes of cooperation,’ Maduro said in a Spanish interview with satellite news broadcaster Al Mayadeen, which was later broadcast on Venezuelan state television.