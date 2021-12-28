4 days after the blast, alternative routes to Ludhiana court complex and other sensitive establishments sealed

On Monday, four days after a bomb blast exposed the lax security at Ludhiana district court, alternate routes to the complex and other sensitive establishments were sealed. The passage and main door of the regional transport office (RTO) that led to the district court complex has been locked, while the door that was primarily used to present people facing trial under Sections 107 and 151 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was bricked up.

A note has been posted on the wall instructing litigants to enter the police commissioner’s office through the main door.

The entrance to the district court building from the district excise and taxes department has also been sealed. People could only access the district complex through the main door of the deputy commissioner’s office where a door frame metal detector has been installed.