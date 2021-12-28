7 more cases reported; Kerala’s Omicron tally reaches 64

Thiruvananthapuram: With seven more people testing positive for Omicron in Kerala, the total number of infections by the new variant of COVID-19 in the state has reached 64, the Health Department said on Tuesday. Of the seven cases, four were detected in Pathanamthitta, two in Alappuzha and one in Thiruvananthapuram.

Of these, two persons had returned from the UAE and one each from Ireland, Qatar, Italy and Tanzania, while one person got infected via contact, the department said in a release. The Omicron tests were conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology.

The state government had put in place night restrictions, between 10 PM to 5 AM from December 30 to January 2, and said that in view of the possible increase in spread of Omicron, theatres have been asked not to screen films after 10 PM.