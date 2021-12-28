Authorities in UAE announce remote learning for schools, universities

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE has announced that all educational institutions in the country will follow online learning for the first two weeks of the second semester. The decision applies to schools, universities and training centres. The second semester classes will begin from January 3,2022.

Earlier, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi in coordination with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has announced the same decision. Authorities in the emirate has made it clear that the new decision will apply to all students at both public and private schools in the emirate, including training institutes, colleges and universities.