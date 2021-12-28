Cheating through hypnotism: 3 including a woman arrested in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly cheating people through hypnotism in Delhi The two men, identified as Ganesh (36), a resident of Sultanpuri, and Suresh (37), a resident of Uttam Nagar was arrested along with a 22-yearl old woman, police officials said.

On December 6, a woman lodged a complaint with the police that when she was returning from a market, two men and a woman approached her and asked the way towards Nizamuddin Railway Station, a senior police officer said. The three told the woman that they were in possession of cash of Rs 2-3 lakh and they feared that someone will snatch it. They also showed her a polythene bag that they said was containing a bundle of cash wrapped in a newspaper, the officer said. They asked the woman to give her gold ornaments to them in exchange of cash, he said.

On their request, the complainant handed over her ornaments- mangalsutra’ and a pair of ear tops. The three then left the spot after telling the woman to check the bundle of cash’ after reaching home, the officer said. On checking the bag, the woman found that there were only newspapers. She also said that during the whole conversation, she was not able to make a judgment and followed the directions of the trio, he said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off and the accused woman, was nabbed on Saturday from Sonia Vihar. On her instance, raids were conducted and Ganesh and Suresh were apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. The three have the knowledge of hypnotism and used to target women wearing gold ornaments, police said. The accused approached the targets claiming to have huge cash but no knowledge of how to spend it. They hypnotised them and took the belongings in lieu of fake cash, the police said. One pair of gold ear tops, one mangalsutra’ and a pair of earrings were recovered from their possession, they added.