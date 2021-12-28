Commodity Market: Gold price surge again

Mumbai: Price of precious metal surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were up by 0.21% or Rs 100 at Rs 48,166 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose by 0.23% or Rs 144 to Rs 62,445 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold edged higher by Rs 80 to Rs 36,360. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4545, up by Rs 10.

In the international market, spot gold was down by 0.1% at $ 1,808.91 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up by 0.1% at $ 1,810.00. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.3% to $ 22.98 an ounce, platinum was down 0.5% to $966.02, and palladium dropped 0.9% to $ 1,953.97.