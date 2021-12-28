DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Country lifts travel ban on 8 African countries

Dec 28, 2021, 05:59 pm IST

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia has lifted the travel ban imposed on eight southern African countries. The eight countries, which include South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi will be put in the ‘high-risk’ list. All passengers coming from these countries will be subjected to quarantine and other Covid-19 safety measures.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian government has banned mass gatherings during New Year Celebrations. The government also reduced the interval between primary and booster doses to three months.

