Doctors’ protests: Union Health Ministry calls emergency meeting with FORDA representatives

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) representatives after resident doctors across the country continued their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw ‘all healthcare services’ from Wednesday.

Before convening the meeting, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today had urged resident doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. ‘I held a meeting with all resident doctors. We’re not able to do the counselling because the matter is sub-judice before Supreme Court. The hearing will take place on Jan 6. I hope that NEET PG counselling will start soon’, Mandaviya said.

FORDA President Dr Manish, while leaving for the meeting at Nirman Bhawan, said, ‘We are going to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Representatives of different RDAs will be part of today’s meeting. We will seek written apology for yesterday’s incident and expediting of the NEET PG 2021 counselling’. FORDA is expected to push two demands- a written apology for yesterday’s alleged manhandling of the protesting resident doctors by Delhi Police personnel and a written assurance of fast-tracking of the NEET PG case and expediting of the NEET PG 2021 counselling and admission process.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to PM Modi to listen to the demands of the doctors. Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 in protest against ‘brute force by Delhi Police against doctors’. On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections.