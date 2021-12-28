Dubai announces safety rules against Covid 19 ahead of New Year’s Eve

Dubai: Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in Dubai has announced updated Covid safety measures. The authority announced that a fine of 3000 UAE dirhams will be imposed on people found not wearing facemasks in the Emirate’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Earlier the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority had instructed that residents must have a green pass on their AlHosn apps to enter the celebration venue. Additionally, they must have a negative result of a Covid test taken within 96 hours of the event.