Dubai Chamber to shift to new workweek

Dubai: Dubai Chamber has announced that it will shift to a 4.5-day working week from 3rd January, 2022. The official working hours will be 9 working hours per day Monday-Thursday, from 8am until 5pm, and four working hours on Friday (8:00-12:00).

Also Read: Gulf country announces revised entry rules

Earlier the UAE Government had revised the workweek timings. As per the new order, all government employees will get two-and-a-half days off every week. According to the new workweek, all government employees will be working on Fridays till 12 pm and will get the rest of the day off. Saturdays and Sundays will be off days. The working hours from Monday to Thursday will be from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm and on Friday will be 7.30 am to 12 pm.