Dubai: Expat reunites with wife and daughter at airport after 10 years of separation

In the transit area of Dubai International Airport, emotional scenes unfolded when an Asian expat reunited with his family after a decade of separation. The expat requested Dubai Police to facilitate a meeting. He said he wanted to meet his wife and daughter who were passing through Terminal 2 of the airport.

‘The Asian resident said that he hadn’t seen his family in ten years due to some personal circumstances. He hoped the Dubai Police would support and help him meet them after the long separation. We replied to the man’s request and took care of all the necessary procedures in the transit area to facilitate the family reunion’, said Major-General Ali Ateeq Bin Lahej, Director of the General Department of Airports Security.

Expressing their happiness and gratitude, the resident and his family thanked the Dubai Police for fulfilling their request. ‘Thank you, Dubai Police. You’ve made me the happiest father in the world’, the resident said.