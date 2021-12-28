Dubai Shopping Festival announce VAT-free shopping deal

Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival has announced VAT-free a shopping for customers. Visitors can experience VAT-free shopping on Club Apparel and 6th Street.com from Monday, December 27, till Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Participating brands include ACO Price, Aeropostale, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Anne Klein, Ardene, Athlete’s Co, BBZ, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Birkenstock, Call It Spring, Calvin Klein, CCC, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Dune London, HEMA Amsterdam, Herschel, Hush Puppies, Inglot, La Vie En Rose, Lakeland, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, Moreschi, Naturalizer, Nautica, Nine West, R&B, Rituals, Skechers, Skyzone, The Children’s Place, Tommy Hilfiger and Toms.

More than 1,000 brands and over 4,000 outlets are taking part in the DSF.