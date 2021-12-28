Fuel price for the month of January, 2022 announced

Dubai: The fuel price committee in the UAE has announced the revised fuel prices for the month of January 2022. The UAE fuel price committee has reduced the price of fuel in the country.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh 2.65 a litre. In December it was Dh 2.77 per litre. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh 2.53 per litre. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh 2.46 a litre, compared to from Dh 2.58 a litre last month. Diesel is priced at Dh 2.56 a litre compared to Dh 2.77 in December.

UAE liberalized the fuel prices in August 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market. The price revision was frozen last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was resumed in March this year .