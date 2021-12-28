Govt panel recommends EUA for Covid vaccines Covovax, Corbevax and anti-Covid pill molnupiravir

On Monday, the Subject Expert Commitee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) recommended granting permission to manufacture and market the anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for limited emergency use in adult patients with SpO2 of 93 % and a high risk of disease progression, including admission to hospital or death, subject to certain conditions.

All the recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India for final clearance.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, in collaboration with Cipla, Mylan, Torrent, Emcure, and Sun Pharma had submitted a proposal for approval of Molnupiravir 200mg capsules for emergency use.