IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami becomes the fastest Indian bowler to complete 200 test wickets

Mohammed Shami picked up a 5-wicket haul on 3rd day at Centurion to power India to a 130-run lead in the first Test match against South Africa. Shami completed his fifer by picking up the wicket of Kagiso Rabada and that also turned out to be his 200th Test wicket.

Shami has reached the feat in his 55th Test match, which makes him the third fastest Indian paceman to the landmark. Kapil Dev (50 Tests) and Javagal Srinath (54 Tests) are the only other Indian pacers to have reached the milestone in fewer Tests than Shami. Shami is the 11th Indian bowler to reach the landmark of 200 Test wickets and the fifth fast bowler after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma. Notably, he has the best average and best strike-rate among all Indian pacers who have played 50 or more Test matches.

Also read: ‘Covid is like a masala film – No logic!’: Director Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

The 31-year-old led the Indian pace attack on day 3 and dismantle the South Africa batting line-up with his fierce bowling. He claimed two crucial wickets in the second session to get the better of Keegan Petersen and Aiden Markram. And then he ran riot with the ball in the third session by dismissing Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada. It was Shami’s sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket and his second on South African soil.