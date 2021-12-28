India reports 6,358 new Covid cases: Omicron tally at 653

India recorded 6,358 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 75,456. The number of Omicron cases have risen to 653 and at least 186 have recovered, the health ministry said yesterday.

As per the government bulletin, updated on Tuesday, Maharashtra has reported more cases of Omicron with a tally of 167, followed by Delhi at 165, Kerala 57, Telangana 55, Gujarat 49 and Rajasthan 46.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported 331 new Covid cases, one death, and 144 recoveries, pushing its active caseload to 1,289. The national capital has implemented the graded action plan that was prepared earlier this year to deal with the virus outbreak. It also reinstated night curfews yesterday.