Italy paralysed but quarantine restrictions: Health experts

On Monday, Italian health experts requested the government to loosen COVID-19 quarantine laws, claiming that if the extremely infectious Omicron version spreads, the country would be paralysed.

People who have come into intimate contact with a COVID-19 sufferer must self-isolate for seven days if they have been vaccinated and for ten days if they have not been vaccinated, according to current standards.

Nino Cartabellotta, the chairman of the Gimbe health charity, estimated that each positive person had five to ten close connections, and expected that one million people in Italy will be infected with COVID-19 within two weeks.

‘That would mean five to ten million contacts would have to be quarantined, which is not feasible,’ Cartabellotta told the media at Radio Cusano Campus.

‘It’s clear that at this stage and with this diffusion of Omicron, we must consider changes in the way we intervene, otherwise we’re heading for a generalised lockdown,’ Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist, commented.