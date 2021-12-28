Kanpur Metro Rail Project inaugurated by Prime Minister

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday, and took a metro ride. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present on the occasion. The completed 9 km long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on November 15, 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on November 10, 2021, in less than two years.

According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar. Besides, the Metro Rail Project, PM will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. As per the PMO, the 356 Km long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.