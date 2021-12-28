Mid-day meal with dead lizard: Nearly 80 students fall sick in Karnataka

Bengaluru: As many as 80 school children fell sick on Monday after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found in Venkatapura Tanda village near Ranibennur in Haveri district of Karnataka. The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda. The children fell sick after consuming midday meal. All of them have been rushed to the government hospital in Ranibennur town.

‘The incident took place on Monday. Around 80 school children fell sick after consuming midday meals in which a dead lizard was found. The students were admitted to a government hospital in Ranibennur town’, the District Health Officer (DHO) said. The children have now recovered following treatment and have been discharged from the hospital, the DHO added.

The district administration has directed the authorities to take appropriate action on negligence by the school authorities.